Construction of 10 low height subways begin on Lucknow-Sultanpur-Zafarabad railway section

The construction of ten low height subways were initiated on the Lucknow-Sultanpur-Zafarabad railway section, said Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:05 IST
Construction of low height railways on Lucknow-Sultanpur-Zafarabad railway section (Source: Twitter/Piyush Goyal). Image Credit: ANI

The construction of ten low height subways were initiated on the Lucknow-Sultanpur-Zafarabad railway section, said Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, he said that this construction will make rail and road traffic easier and safer, and will also be able to save on maintenance costs.

"Construction of 10 Low Height Subways was started on the Lucknow - Sultanpur - Zafarabad railway section, strengthening the railway infrastructure. This will make rail and road traffic easier and safer, and will save on maintenance costs," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

