Submission date of nomination for Nari Shakti Puraskar extended till 6 Feb

As per the Guidelines, any individual of at least 25 years of age and institutions have worked in the relevant field for at least 5 years are eligible to apply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:36 IST
Submission date of nomination for Nari Shakti Puraskar extended till 6 Feb
The Puraskars acknowledge the achievers who have not allowed age, geographical barriers or inaccessibility to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Women and Child Development has extended the last date for submission of nomination for the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar-2020 till 6th February 2021. 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is conferred every year on the occasion of 'International Women's Day' i.e. 8th March, by the Ministry of Women and Child Development for recognizing exceptional work done by individuals etc. in the area of empowerment of women.

The Nari Shakti Puruskar is awarded to individuals/ groups/ NGOs/ institutions etc. for encouraging women to participate in decision making roles; women's skill development in traditional and non-traditional sectors; facilitating basic amenities for rural women; promoting women in non-traditional sectors like science and technology, sports, art, culture concretely and for the significant work towards safety and security, health and wellness, education, life skills, respect and dignity of women etc. The award carries a citation and a cash reward of Rs. 2 Lakh.

The Puraskars acknowledge the achievers who have not allowed age, geographical barriers or inaccessibility to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams. Their indomitable spirit inspires society at large and young Indian minds in particular to break gender stereotypes. It encourages them to stand up against gender inequality and discrimination. These awards are an effort to recognize women as equal partners in the advancement of society.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Videos

Latest News

