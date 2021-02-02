Girls from Naxal affected Kondagaon among six selected for Chhattisgarh archery team
According to ITBP, they will represent the state in a competition to be held in Dehradun from February 7 to February 15.
The ITBP is giving training to kids in the Red zone since 2016. (ANI)
