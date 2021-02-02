Girls from Naxal affected Kondagaon among six selected for Chhattisgarh archery team

As many as six children including four girls from the Naxal affected Kondagaon district, who are being training by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), have been selected for the Chhattisgarh archery team.

According to ITBP, they will represent the state in a competition to be held in Dehradun from February 7 to February 15.

The ITBP is giving training to kids in the Red zone since 2016. (ANI)

