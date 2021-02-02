Tusker with trunk problems to be taken to elephant camp

Efforts are on to trace tusker with injuries on its trunk in the Singara range in Nilgiris district, officials said on Tuesday.

The tusker named Rivaldo, whose injuries were created some six years ago, has been roaming close to human habitat foraging for food for more than 10 years, they said.

Since the pachyderm found difficulty in grazing in the wild due to trunk problems, the forest department decided to tame it and take it to the Theppakkadu elephant camp to maintain it properly.

Operations to locate it started Tuesday morning following an order from the Chief Wildlife Warden, officials said.

It was learned that the elephant has not gone into the forest and was moving in and around Vazhathottam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)