Cold wave condition likely to subside from today in northwest India: IMD

The cold wave condition in northwest India is likely to abate during the next 24 hours from Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The cold wave condition in northwest India is likely to abate during the next 24 hours from Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD, a 'wet spell' is expected in northwest and adjoining central India, during February 3-5, 2021 and in Bihar and Jharkhand between February 5 and 6. Heavy rainfalls are also expected between February 3 and 4 over Western Himalayan Hills and on February 4 and 5 in the plains.

Cold wave conditions will subside in northwest India from February 2. Dense fog, day conditions and severe cold will subside from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from February 3-4, the Met department further said in the statement. Under the influence of the western disturbances (WD) and the confluence of south-westerlies, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain or snow accompanied with isolated thunderstorms is expected over the Western Himalayan region during February 2 and 5. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall or snowfall these days.

Northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to get isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated lightning and hailstorm during February 3-6, the statement informed. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature over most parts of northwest and adjoining central India will rise in the next three to four days bringing an end to the current spell of cold wave conditions.

"As the western disturbances are likely to move further towards northern parts of Uttar Pradesh-northern parts Bihar, by 4th Feb, the current spell of cold wave, cold day, dense fog observed presently at morning at isolated to some pockets over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also likely to be lifted in 24 to 48 hours," IMD added. (ANI)

