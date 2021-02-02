No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has noted with concern reports alleging the involvement of a member of her family in a company believed to be the distributing agent for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Mpumalanga provincial government said no member of the Premier's family is involved in an enterprise called "JOVA Vaccines Supply".

"Such unfounded and disparaging allegations are part of the attempts by individuals or a group of individuals to tarnish the image of the Premier.

"The peddling of fake news is not only irresponsible, but it also undermines the efforts of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) led by the Deputy President to successfully manage the roll-out of the vaccines and save lives," the provincial government said.

The Premier has reiterated the message of the President that the distribution of the vaccine and all ancillary logistics will be coordinated by the IMC.

The Premier has encouraged the people of Mpumalanga to afford the IMC sufficient time to outline the distribution of the vaccines to provinces.

"The Premier urges the people of Mpumalanga to be vigilant and guard against the dissemination of fake news," the provincial government said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)