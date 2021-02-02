Left Menu

Infusion of new technology vital for growth of agri sector: Experts

As agriculture is setto play a dynamic role in Keralas economy, it is vital to gofor product diversification, value-addition, better managementpractices and effective marketing with the aid of newtechnologies and platforms, said expertsat a globalconference here on Tuesday.Speaking on Modernising Agriculture, Fisheries andAnimal Resources, Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumaremphasised the need to evolve interventions and strategies totransform the state into a production hub.Product diversification and value-addition are twokey components in this process.

Infusion of new technology vital for growth of agri sector: Experts
As agriculture is set to play a dynamic role in Kerala's economy, it is vital to go for product diversification, value-addition, better management practices and effective marketing with the aid of new technologies and platforms, said experts at a global conference here on Tuesday.

Speaking on ''Modernising Agriculture, Fisheries and animal Resources,'' Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar emphasized the need to evolve interventions and strategies to transform the state into a production hub.

''Product diversification and value-addition are two key components in this process. For example, Kerala can emergeas a global production centre of fruits and flowers.

Apiculture also needs to be promoted so that we can market Kerala brand honey. The state's conducive climate and strategic location are enabling factors for a leap in this segment,'' the minister said.

''This can ensure handsome returns to farmers, especially the youth, and also better utilization of available land, especially the plantations that mostly grow for a single crop. The new farming culture will also support tourism development,'' he said speaking at the second day of thevirtual conference organized by the Kerala State PlanningBoard.

Noting that Kerala can be a leader in experimenting with cutting-edge farm technologies and management practices,Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General of Indian Council Agricultural Research (ICAR), said it is important to address the issue of yield gap by enhancing productivity with the aidof technology at affordable costs and sustainable management models.

''Kerala can be a leader in new technologies and innovations in the farm sector. There are plenty of opportunities. Sky is the limit if it is strategically worked out,'' he said.

The use of Nanotechnology, which can reduce the input cost considerably, sensor-based systems like drones for crop monitoring and Artificial Intelligence and blockchain-based platforms are to be tried out in the farm sector, said DrMohapatra, who is also Secretary, Department of AgricultureResearch and Education (DARE).

Dr K S Subramanian, Director of Research, Tamil NaduAgriculture University, noted that the role of nanotechnology is going to increase in the farm sector in the country as its various applications can bring down costs substantially and ensure effective crop management.

Another advantage of nanotechnology is that ''Atom-by-atom manipulation enables the development of precise processes and products that ensure food security and environmental safety,''Dr Subramanian said.

Prof Kathleen Hefferon, Department of Microbiology, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Cornell University, New York, made a presentation on quantitative and qualitative changes being brought about by genome technology in improving crop varieties and yield.

The application of CRISPR technology, a powerful tool for editing genes, is crucial in ensuring the food security to feed more mouths in the future by improving agriculture production, Dr Hefferon said.

The genome-edited crops in Kerala can reduce chemical fertilizer use, provide crops with better resilience to poor climate conditions, ward off pests, reduce post-harvest loss, produce more nutrient-dense food, and increase yields, she added.

