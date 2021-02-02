NCB seizes 136 gram of Mephedrone drug in Mumbai, 3 held

As many as three people have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here following the recovery of 136 grams of Mephedrone drug. The action was taken by the agency on the basis of intelligence received by its Mumbai Zonal Unit.

Two accused Mohammed Bilal and Shaikh Gulam Gosh were arrested at the Mahim Railway Station with 136 grams of Mephedrone drug. On questioning, they revealed that they were working for a person named Sehbaz Shah Alam Sheikh, who was also nabbed later.

"On January 31 night, NCB Mumbai intercepted 2 persons namely Mohammed Bilal and Shaikh Gulam Gosh at the Mahim Railway Station and recovered 136 grams of Mephedrone. On follow-up action today, one person namely Sehbaz Shah Alam Sheikh was also apprehended by NCB Mumbai. Mohammed Bilal and Shaik Gulam were working for Sehbaz Shah Alam Sheikh," the NCB said in a press release. Further investigation in connection with the case is underway. (ANI)

