Left Menu

'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' likely to commence from April 15

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the proposed 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' will possibly commence from April 15, on the occasion of Himachal Day.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:41 IST
'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' likely to commence from April 15
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the proposed 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' will possibly commence from April 15, on the occasion of Himachal Day. He said that the 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra', on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Year of the Statehood of Himachal Pradesh, must ensure that the people of the State get involved in this Yatra

"The Rath Yatra would possibly commence from April 15 on the auspicious occasion of Himachal Day and will cover every area of the state," Thakur said while presiding over the meeting regarding proposed 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' here today, according to an official release. "Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra must ensure that the people of the state get involved in this Yatra. The active participation of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies should be ensured to make this event a mega success," he added.

Thakur further said that all major departments must actively participate in highlighting the achievements of their departments. He said the Rath Yatra would also highlight the achievements made by the state of Himachal Pradesh during the last 50 years. "The Rath Yatra will cover clusters of 2 to 3 panchayats of the area where events would be held regarding achievements of the state. Focus should also be laid on highlighting the policies and programmes of the present state government," Thakur said.

He said that events such as 'Itihaas pe Charcha', debate and painting competitions will also be held to ensure active participation and involvement of students. Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretaries Ram Subhag Singh and Nisha Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister JC Sharma, Secretaries Sandeep Bhatnagar and Amitabh Awasthi, Director Industries Hansraj Sharma, Director Tourism Yunus and Director Rural Development Lalit Jain among others attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Budget made 'token gestures' to real estate sector: NCR realtors

Realtors in the National Capital Region NCR on Tuesday said the Union Budget 2021-22 made token gestures to the real estate sector and hoped the government would soon consider their demands for loans from banks and single-window clearance f...

Govt taking various measures to provide increased access to cancer treatment: Gowda

The government is taking various measures to provide increased access to cancer treatment, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. As per the National Cancer Registry Programme Report of the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR for the year ...

Scotland to quarantine everyone arriving from abroad, first minister says

The Scottish government will require everyone arriving directly into Scotland from overseas to quarantine, regardless of where they have come from, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.I can confirm today that we intend to introdu...

U.S. House Democrats ready first step toward $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to take the first step forward on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Tuesday, with a key vote expected to fast-track the measure through Congress. A fiscal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021