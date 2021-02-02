Govt revises funding pattern of Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students

The Government has revised the funding pattern of the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students and has adopted a ratio of 60:40 sharing between the Centre and States/UTs (90% in case of North Eastern States) of the average demand for the scheme for three years period 2017-18 to 2019-20, with a 5 %annual increase each year.

The total annual assistance to be provided to students under the scheme would be the entire non-refundable tuition fees of the course, and academic allowance as per the rates fixed for the course group.

The revised scheme is aimed at creating an impact on the poorest SC households to be identified by the States/UTs.

Starting from 2021-22, the Central share in the scheme would be released on DBT mode directly into the bank accounts of the students, which will minimise frauds. The scheme is based on the principles of timely delivery, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency and shall be run through an online platform with robust cybersecurity measures eliminating any chance of misappropriation of the funds. Further, awareness drives shall also be undertaken by the State Governments/UT Administrations about the scheme through the Gram Panchayats' notice boards, school committees, discussions in the parent-teacher association meetings and other public awareness measures which will also prevent misuse.

This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Rattan Lal Kataria in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

