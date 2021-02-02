Left Menu

UK retail welcomes govt call for extended N Ireland grace period

The BRC's Northern Ireland director Aodhán Connolly also welcomed the move. “Michael Gove is absolutely right – we do need an extension to the grace period to ensure that hard-pressed NI families are not affected by further disruption in the availability of goods," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:22 IST
UK retail welcomes govt call for extended N Ireland grace period
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The lobby group that represents the British retail sector on Tuesday welcomed a call from the UK government for the European Union to extend a post-Brexit grace period for Northern Ireland. British senior minister Michael Gove said there were serious problems with the post-Brexit arrangements for trade with Northern Ireland and called for an extension of the grace periods currently relaxing some rules.

"We are pleased the government has recognised the challenge facing supermarkets and other retailers operating in Northern Ireland," said Andrew Opie, trade policy advisor at the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The BRC's Northern Ireland director Aodhán Connolly also welcomed the move.

"Michael Gove is absolutely right – we do need an extension to the grace period to ensure that hard-pressed NI families are not affected by further disruption in the availability of goods," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FRL to explore legal recourse after Delhi HC directs status quo in Future-Reliance deal

Future Retail Ltd FRL on Tuesday said it will explore all legal remedies to pursue its Rs 24,713-crore deal with RIL following a Delhi High Court order directing status quo to be maintained till the court pronounces its order.Earlier in the...

UK's Captain Tom Moore has died - family says

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.It is with great sadness that we an...

U.S. State Dept says military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup, reviewing assistance

The U.S. State Department has assessed the military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup and will therefore conduct a review of its foreign assistance to the country, but will continue its humanitarian programs helping the Rohingya, senio...

Two FBI agents killed in early-morning raid in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early-morning raid at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021