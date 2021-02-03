Left Menu

DRDO continuously developing technology for new India, says Rajnath Singh

Asserting that India has to focus on new goals for new India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is continuously developing technology that will help the country in achieving these goals.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:11 IST
DRDO continuously developing technology for new India, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that India has to focus on new goals for new India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is continuously developing technology that will help the country in achieving these goals. "Today, when the world is changing so fast and a new world order is emerging in front of us. We have to focus on new goals for our new India, I am happy to see that the DRDO is continuously developing technology that will help us in achieving these goals," Singh said in Bengaluru at Aero India 2021.

"It is in pursuit of these goals that we had many successful trials recently like Akash NG Missile, Anti-Radiation Missile-RUDRAM and MRSAM. In many of our tests, we have got success in our maiden attempt itself, this is our great achievement," he added. Commenting on the recent decision of induction of 83 TEJAS into Indian Air Force (IAF) by the government and the successes of indigenously developed systems like bombs, radars sonar, communication systems and armaments, he said the induction reflects the role of DRDO towards self-reliant India. "I have come to know that last year, 225 Licenses Agreements were signed by DRDO with industry. This shows the industries' trust in homegrown technologies developed by DRDO," he said.

Meanwhile, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was also displayed at the event in coastal defence role. Indian Navy is going to induct the missile as part of the Next Generation Maritime Marine Coastal Defence battery role. "We have already demonstrated the underwater launch capability of the BrahMos missile. Whenever the Indian Navy makes submarines indigenously, I am 100 per cent sure that the BrahMos submarine-launched version would be equipped on it," BrahMos DG Sudhir Mishra told ANI.

American B-1B Lancer aircraft also took part in the show. The aircraft flew from an American airbase in South Dakota, United States for over 26 hours to reach the city. Moreover Singh was briefed by a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) official about the VIP version of an indigenous chopper at the show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford/AstraZeneca first jab cuts COVID transmission substantially: UK study

Even just the first of the two-dose OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine can cut coronavirus transmissions by around 67 per cent and therefore have a substantial effect on controlling the spread of the deadly virus, according to a new Oxford Universit...

Kremlin says police justified in using harsh methods to break up illegal Navalny protests

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian riot police were justified in using harsh methods to break up protests against the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that illegal protest activity needed to be stamped out. Kremli...

ISFC ropes in Hari Padmanabhan as Independent Director

Indian School Finance Company ISFC on Wednesday said it has roped in IT veteran Hari Padmanabhan as its Independent Director. Padmanabhan will add considerable thrust to ISFCs ongoing digital transformation efforts with his proficiency in b...

BRIEF-Santander Says Is Not Interested Taking Part In Cross-Border M&A In Europe

Chairman Of Spains Santander, Ana Botin SAYS IS NOT INTERESTED TAKING PART IN CROSS-BORDER MA IN EUROPE SAYS SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY CHANGES WOULD BE NEEDED FIRST TO POTENTIALLY CONSIDER CROSS-BORDER MA OPTIONS Source text for Eikon Further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021