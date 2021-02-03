India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace: PM Modi
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar".Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:27 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar".
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aatmanirbhar
- Aero India
- Narendra Modi
- aerospace
ALSO READ
Need to increase R&D investment, leverage India's IT prowess for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Trai
Contribute towards development of new, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Jammu Kashmir: LG
Netaji biggest inspiration for 'Sonar Bangla', dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
FM proposes introduction of Aatmanirbhar health prog with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr; this in addition to national health mission.