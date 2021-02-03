India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar".

(With Inputs from PIB)