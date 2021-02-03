Left Menu

Farmers' protest is `experiment', will be replicated if successful: MP minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior Madhya Pradesh Minister claimed on Wednesday that the farmers' protest against the new farm laws is an ''experiment'' that could be replicated to push against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and other measures of the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, state home ministerNarottam Mishra also said that like the protest against theCAA, the present agitation on Delhi borders is based on onlyassumptions and not facts.

''The farmers' agitation is not a protest but an experiment,'' the BJP leader said.

''If it is successful and the farm laws are withdrawn,then these people will start protests against CAA, (theabrogation of) Article 370 and the Ram temple,'' he alleged.

The protesters term the farm laws ''black laws'' but cannot explain what is ''black'' about them, Mishra said.

''Like the anti-CAA protest, the farmers' agitation isa movement based on assumptions,'' he said, while accusing theCongress of misleading the farmers and hampering their talkswith the government.

Farmers have been agitating against the three new central agriculture laws at Delhi borders since November.

