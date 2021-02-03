Left Menu

Indian farmers to scale up protests as Rihanna weighs in

"We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," U.S. lawyer and activist Meena Harris, a niece of Vice-President Kamala Harris, said on Twitter. Greta Thunberg shared a news report about the internet shutdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:39 IST
Indian farmers to scale up protests as Rihanna weighs in

Indian farmers' leaders on Wednesday outlined plans to scale up months of protests against agricultural reforms, as their cause gained high-profile supporters in the West. Demanding the repeal of three new farm laws that they say will hurt them to the benefit of large corporations, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of Delhi since late 2020.

Their generally peaceful protest was marred by violence last week, when some demonstrators drove a procession of tractors into the heart of the capital and clashed with police. Police have since erected barricades around three main protest sites and shut off the internet in some areas.

Farmers' leaders, speaking hours after U.S. pop superstar Rihanna weighed into the row in a posting to her 101 million Twitter followers, said they would not back down. "This gathering shows the anger against the government and we will continue our fight," union leader Rakesh Tikait told a 50,000-strong rally of the politically influential Jat community in northern Haryana state.

He and other leaders said they would send more farmers to the Delhi protest sites and hold similar meetings across the country to gather further support. Rakesh Singh Vidhuri, a farmer from the neighbouring state of Punjab, the epicentre of the protests, who attended Wednesday's meeting, said the movement was bringing together growers from across India's northern breadbasket region.

"The protests have spread because these laws will impact the livelihood of farmers and Indian agriculture overall," he told Reuters. GLOBAL FOCUS

The farmers say the reforms, which will allow big retailers to buy directly from growers, will mean the end of long-standing guaranteed prices for their crops and leave them vulnerable to the whims of big business. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has offered some concessions but ruled out abandoning them, says they will benefit farmers and draw investment to a sector that makes up nearly 15% of India's $2.9 trillion economy and employs about half its workforce.

The protests drew global attention as prominent Western activists echoed Rihanna's support for the farmers' campaign. "We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," U.S. lawyer and activist Meena Harris, a niece of Vice-President Kamala Harris, said on Twitter.

Greta Thunberg shared a news report about the internet shutdowns. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," the Swedish climate activist wrote on Twitter. Hours earlier, Rihanna had shared a CNN article on the demonstrations and asked her Twitter followers under the same hashtag: "Why aren’t we talking about this?!"

The foreign ministry labelled the comments "neither accurate nor responsible". "A very small section of farmers" had issues with the new laws and some groups had tried to mobilise international support against India.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the ministry said. (Additional reporting and writing by Devjyot Ghoshal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

The Last Kingdom Season 5 can focus on Lord of Mercia with unification of England

Peaky Blinders Season 6 announced as final season, possible focus on Tommy-Lizzie’s love

Brazil company sees approval for Sputnik V vaccine tests by next week -CEO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Gove demands longer grace period and 'political solution' for N. Ireland

Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to extend and expand waivers on the movement of certain goods from Britain into Northern Ireland calling for urgent political solutions to problems implementing post-Brexit rules.W...

France's COVID-19 situation fragile but new lockdown not inevitable, says government

The COVID-19 situation in France remains fragile but a new national lockdown is not necessarily inevitable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.Attal said that while the figures for new COVID-19 cases were high, and even th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as Reddit 'tumult' comes under U.S. scrutiny

World shares rose on Wednesday as volatility caused by a retail trading frenzy on Wall Street subsided on expectations of tougher regulation, while optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus also supported sentiment.The prospect of former ECB chie...

Payment startup Payoneer to go public via $3.3 bln merger with Cohen-backed SPAC

Online payment startup Payoneer Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, in a deal that valued the merged entity at about 3.3 billion. As part of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021