Cong made backdoor deal with BJP to not raise farmers' protest issue in Parliament: AAP MP

Cong made backdoor deal with BJP to not raise farmers' protest issue in Parliament: AAP MPPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:08 IST
After being marshalled out of Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed the Congress has made a backdoor deal with the BJP to not raise the issue of farmers' protests separately and aggressively inside the Parliament.
Addressing a press conference here, Singh asked the Congress to clarify its stand on the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.
''Congress has made a backdoor deal with the BJP to not raise the farmers agitation separately and aggressively inside the Parliament.
''Today, when AAP MPs were marshalled out from Rajya Sabha, the Congress party remained silent,'' he said.
Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, including Sanjay Singh, were on Wednesday marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after they disrupted proceedings over the three contentious farm reform laws and refused to heed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's plea for order.
