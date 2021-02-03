Left Menu

Delhi: PNG fuel to be made available in all identified industrial units

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change on Wednesday informed that Piped Natural Gas (PNG) fuel will be made available in all identified industrial units.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:51 IST
Delhi: PNG fuel to be made available in all identified industrial units
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change on Wednesday informed that Piped Natural Gas (PNG) fuel will be made available in all identified industrial units. "The newly formed Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region (NCR) and its adjoining areas took upon the switching over the industrial units in Delhi to cleaner fuels as one of the priority action items," reads the ministry's release.

In this pursuit, 1627 industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas in Delhi were identified to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Periodic follow-up was conducted with M/s GAIL, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), and the Government of NCT of Delhi. PNG has now been made available at the doorstep of all these 1627 identified industrial units and 1607 industrial units have already switched over to the use of PNG in lieu of more polluting conventional approved fuels.

The balance 20 industrial units, which are presently running on LPG, are also expected to be switched over to PNG by the end of February 2021. Delhi thus has all its industrial units operating on cleaner fuels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holding no informal talks with farmers, barricading is local admin issue: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Wednesday said the Centre is not holding any informal talk with protesting farmers and described putting up of more barricades and suspending internet in and around agitation sites as law and order ...

UP CM lays foundation of irrigation projects

Asking people not to worry about floods, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation of 170 irrigation projects through a virtual programme.Addressing from his official residence in Lucknow, the CM said, Go...

Procter & Gamble Q2 net profit jumps 84 pc to Rs 250.62 cr

FMCG firm Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an 84.37 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 250.62 crore for the second quarter ended December 2020.The company, which follows July-June financial year, had ...

Hindustan Copper Dec-qtr net profit at Rs 108 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.The company had posted a net loss Rs 95.61 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021