Left Menu

Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav at Dilli Haat held

Like the Tribes India website, the Aadi Mahotsav is a one-stop gifting destination that caters to different types of needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:50 IST
Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav at Dilli Haat held
The Aadi Mahotsav- A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture and Commerce is on at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi till the 15th February 2020 from 11 am to 9 pm. Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)

The ongoing Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav is bigger and brighter than the editions before and with about 200 stalls and 1000 participating artisans as well as artists from across the country, it is a mini-India all under one roof.

Like the Tribes India website, the Aadi Mahotsav is a one-stop gifting destination that caters to different types of needs. From the natural and immunity-boosting tribal produce such as organic Haldi, dry amla, wild honey, black pepper, ragi, Triphala, and lentil mixes such as moong dal, urad dal, white beans, and Dalia to artefacts such as paintings be it in the Warli style or Patachitras; from jewellery handcrafted in the Dokra style to bead necklaces from the Wancho and Konyak tribes of the North-East to the rich and vibrant textiles and silks, namely; from colourful puppets and children's toys to traditional weaves such as Dongria shawls and Bodo weaves; from iron craft from Bastar to bamboo craft and cane furniture; all these are available at one place.

Depending on the requirements and budget, these products can be customised into gift hampers. Packaged in premium organic, recyclable, sustainable packing material, designed by renowned designer Ms Rina Dhaka exclusively for Tribes India, these make for ideal gifts for any occasion.

One can also enjoy exotic foods such as madwa roti, litti chokha, dhuska, banjara biryani, dal baati and churma from different parts of the country here at the festival.

The Aadi Mahotsav- A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture and Commerce is on at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi till the 15th February 2020 from 11 am to 9 pm.

Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India inaugurated the tribal festival Aadi Mahotsav in on Monday. On the occasion, Shri Naidu had called for a model of development that preserves the special identity of tribals. "Their culture is their identity", he said and wanted this culture to remain intact while drawing the Adivasis into the mainstream. Taking note of the wide range of tribal handicrafts, the Vice President emphasized the need to channelize the natural skills of tribal people to promote and popularize their products and improve their sources of income.

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs said, "This annual festival showcases traditional art and handicrafts and cultural heritage of the country and connects the tribal artisans with larger markets. This even brings to focus on the diversity and richness of the tribes of India."

The Aadi Mahotsav is an annual event that was started in 2017. The festival is an attempt to familiarise people with the rich and diverse craft, the culture of tribal communities across the country, at one place. However, due to the pandemic, the 2020 edition of the festival could not be held.

The theme of the festival is "A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture and Commerce", which represents the basic ethos of tribal life.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Bergamasco says Italian rugby would benefit from players moving abroad

Italian rugby great Mirco Bergamasco has highlighted a lack of players moving abroad and youth development issues as reasons for his countrys recent struggles on the international stage.The Azzurri, who welcome France to Rome on Saturday fo...

Ollie Pope added to England squad ahead of first Test, Crawley suffers freak wrist injury

Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was on Wednesday added to Englands squad for the much-anticipated Test series opener against India even as young opener Zak Crawley sustained a freak wrist injury and missed the practice sessions here.The 23-...

Russia: UN rights office ‘deeply dismayed’ by Navalny sentencing

We are deeply dismayed by the sentencing of Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny by a court in Moscow yesterday to imprisonment for allegedly violating the conditions of a 2014 suspended sentence in an embezzlement case that the Euro...

EXCLUSIVE-White House economic advisers say unemployment forecast demands 'immediate action'

Two top White House economists on Wednesday pushed back against overly rosy interpretations of the Congressional Budget Offices economic forecasts, and called for immediate action to avert the risk of persistent and long-lasting U.S. unempl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021