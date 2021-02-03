Left Menu

Cinema halls can accommodate 100 pc seating for 4 weeks, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that it has been decided to allow cinema halls to fill up to 100 percent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis.

Cinema halls can accommodate 100 pc seating. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that it has been decided to allow cinema halls to fill up to 100 percent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a meeting with the chairman of the Film chamber, other office bearers, and representatives from the film industry, Sudhakar said that the meeting was held as per the instructions of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"It has been decided to allow cinema halls to fill up to 100 percent of their capacity for four weeks on a trial basis, considering the hardships faced by sandalwood cinema artists, producers, and workers," he said. Actor Shivaraj Kumar, Minister C C Patil, Members of Technical Advisory Committee were present during the meeting.

As per technical advisory committee recommendations, the Health department had earlier allowed 50 percent seatings in cinema halls. "Though the Centre has cleared for 100 per cent seatings in cinema halls, the decision was left to the discretion of state governments depending on the situation in each state. Film industry has opposed this decision and requested to reconsider the decision keeping in view the welfare of those employed in film industry," the minister said.

Sudhakar said owners of cinema halls should adhere to the guidelines and people should strictly follow. "If any cases of Covid-19 is detected, the decision govt will have to inevitably revoke the decision," he added.

The central government has allowed full occupancy in cinema halls and multiplexes starting from February 1. In this regard, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls and theatres to prevent the spread of the ongoing novel coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

