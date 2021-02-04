Left Menu

We pointed out when Sharjeel Usmani used word 'Hindu' instead of 'Manuwadi': Organiser of Elgar Parishad

After a case was registered against a former Aligarh Muslim University student in Maharashtra for allegedly delivering a controversial speech at a conclave in Pune, one of the organisers of the event, Retd Justice Kolse Patil, said that they pointed it out on stage when the Sharjeel Usmani had used the word 'Hindu' instead of 'Manuwadi'.

We pointed out when Sharjeel Usmani used word 'Hindu' instead of 'Manuwadi': Organiser of Elgar Parishad
Retd Justice Kolse Patil, an organiser of Elgar Parishad, talking to ANI on Sharjeel Usmani incident in Pune, Maharashtra.. Image Credit: ANI

"We'd pointed it out on stage only when the boy (Sharjeel Usmani) had used the word 'Hindu' instead of 'Manuwadi'. He spoke well but used the wrong word. Elgar Parishad will continue," said Retd Justice Patil, an organiser of Elgar Parishad conclave, on Sharjeel Usmani incident in Pune.

On demands that a case should be registered against the organisers of Elgar Parishad, Justice Patil said, "Since I left the courtroom, I had made to resolve not to fear anything. I am not afraid of anything. Not even death." He further said that they will continue to organise Elgar Parishad to put forward their view on 'Manuwad'. This comes after a case was registered against Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtra for delivering a controversial speech at the Elgaar Parishad event in Pune on January 30. "A case has been registered against Sharjeel Usmani. He is not in Maharashtra and a team of Maharashtra Police has been constituted to catch him," said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Following a complaint by the Pune regional secretary of Bharatiya Yuva Janta Morcha Pradip Gawade, an FIR was filed against Sharjeel Usmani under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, at the Swargate Police Station in Pune, for his speech at Elgar Parishad. This years' event was organised by retired Justice BG Kolse Patil. On Wednesday, BJP state president of Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to register an FIR against Usmani and take stern action for his speech.

"Strict action should be taken against the person who had hurt the sentiment of Hindu community in Maharashtra and across India, and this case should be used as a precedent so that nobody dares to use such words again,' Patil stated. According to Police Commissioner Gupta, a case under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against Usmani, under which the accused can be imprisoned up to five years and shall also be liable to a fine for promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion, race, language, etc.

Talking to ANI, the complainant Gavade said that BJP has also asked the police to file a case against the organisers of the event. "We had filed a complaint day before yesterday where we asked the police to file a complaint immediately against Sharjeel Usmani for his speech in which he hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. His speech also tried to provoke enmity between the two communities. He also said he doesn't believe in the Indian state, judiciary, and parliament. All in all, he doesn't trust the Indian state which is a clear offense under 124-A of IPC. We also requested that the organisers of the Elgaar Parishad event should also be prosecuted," said Gavade.

Pune City Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Usmani for a speech he delivered at an Elgar Parishad event in Pune. Usmani had attended the Elgar Parishad event organised at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on January 30. Soon after, a video of him allegedly using objectionable words against the Hindu community went viral and demand for stern action against him was raised.

The Elgar Parishad event on December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada became controversial after provocative speeches were allegedly made in the event promoting enmity between people. It allegedly triggered the violence in Bhima Koregaon the next day. The police investigation further found Maoist links in the Elgar Parishad 2017, leading to the arrest of 16 activists alleged to have links with the banned Maoist party. Hyderabad-based poet Varavara Rao, Advocate Sudha Bhardwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde are among the accused who have been arrested in the case which is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (ANI)

