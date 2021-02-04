Left Menu

Members invited to submit entries for SADC Media Awards 2021

“To promote regional integration and cooperation, the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the areas of print, photo, television, radio, as well as to encourage media practitioners in member States to cover issues pertaining to the region,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Wednesday.

The awards were established following a decision by the Council of Ministers in 1996 to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Members of the South African media are invited to submit their entries for the 2021 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards competition.

The awards were established following a decision by the Council of Ministers in 1996 to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport.

These awards serve as part of ensuring a link, coordination and synchronisation between the formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.

The forms and the 2021 competition rules can be found on the links below:

Forms: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/SADC%20Entry%20form.pdf

Competition rules: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/SADC%202021%20Rules%20of%20C...

Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA or any GCIS office nationwide marked :

MDDA GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry OR SADC Media Awards Entry

MDDA – 1ST Floor Government Communications

5 St Davids Place 1035 Francis Baard Street

Parktown, Johannesburg Hatfield, Pretoria

2193 0028

All entries must be submitted not later than 28 February 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

