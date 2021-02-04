Left Menu

Sweden to launch digital vaccination certificate

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:44 IST
Sweden to launch digital vaccination certificate
Representative Image

Sweden says it will develop a digital vaccination certificate this summer to allow people who have been vaccinated to travel.

Digitalisation Minister Anders Ygeman said three authorities in Sweden had been asked to work on producing the certificate, and the plan is to coordinate it with the World Health Organisation and the European Union.

On Wednesday, Denmark said it was joining forces with the country's business community to develop a digital corona passport that would be ready for use later this year.

