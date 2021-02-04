Sweden to launch digital vaccination certificate

Sweden to launch digital vaccination certificatePTI | Stockholm | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:44 IST
Sweden says it will develop a digital vaccination certificate this summer to allow people who have been vaccinated to travel.
Digitalisation Minister Anders Ygeman said three authorities in Sweden had been asked to work on producing the certificate, and the plan is to coordinate it with the World Health Organisation and the European Union.
On Wednesday, Denmark said it was joining forces with the country's business community to develop a digital corona passport that would be ready for use later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denmark
- Sweden
- European Union
- World Health Organisation
- Anders Ygeman
ALSO READ
Sweden registers 4,702 new COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths on Wednesday
Sweden extends pandemic curbs amid tentative signs of slowing outbreak
Sweden extends distance learning for high schools
Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days
Sweden registers 4,985 new COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths on Thursday