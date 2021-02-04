Sweden to launch digital vaccination certificate

Sweden says it will develop a digital vaccination certificate this summer to allow people who have been vaccinated to travel.

Digitalisation Minister Anders Ygeman said three authorities in Sweden had been asked to work on producing the certificate, and the plan is to coordinate it with the World Health Organisation and the European Union.

On Wednesday, Denmark said it was joining forces with the country's business community to develop a digital corona passport that would be ready for use later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)