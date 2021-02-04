Left Menu

PM to dedicate projects worth about Rs 4700 cr in WB

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:30 IST
PM to dedicate projects worth about Rs 4700 cr in WB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi willdedicate four projects worth around Rs 4700 crore in oil, gasand infrastructure sectors at Haldia during his visit to WestBengal on February 7, an official said on Thursday.

The projects are those of PSUs Indian Oil Corporation(IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Gas Authority ofIndia (GAIL) and NHAI.

IOC director (marketing), Gurmeet Singh said the primeminister will lay the foundation stone of the second catalyticdewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery of the PSU which willalso serve as an import substitution project.

Singh said the cost of the unit will be around Rs 1019crore and the proposed date of completion is April 2023. Itwill save foreign exchange of USD 185 million with reducedimports.

He said the dewaxing unit will produce base oil whichis mostly imported.

BPCL director (marketing), Arun Singh told reportersthat a new LPG terminal at Haldia will be inaugurated by theprime minister to meet the growing demand of the easternregion.

The terminal has been built at a cost of Rs 1100crorehe and the nameplate capacity of the project is onemillion tonne per annum.

On that day Modi will dedicate the 347-km-long Dobhi-Durgapur pipeline, which is a part of the Pradhan Mantri UrjaGanga project built at a cost of Rs 2400 crore, E SRanganathan, director (marketing) of GAIL said.

He said the pipeline aims to provide natural gas toSindri fertiliser plant and Matix fertiliser plant atDurgapur, besides to the city gas distribution projects inmajor towns of West Bengal.

R P Singh, the chief general manager of NHAI, saidthat the prime miniter will dedicate a Rs 190 crore road overbridge-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia for seamless trafficmovement at Haldia port gate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

The New York Times Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as digital readership soared in a quarter that was dominated by heavy news coverage around the U.S. elections and the COVID-19 pandemic.Total revenue rose to ...

UK strips China's state media channel of broadcast licence

The UK has stripped Chinas state-owned TV channel of its broadcasting licence in the country, after an investigation found the licence holder lacked editorial control and had links to Chinas ruling Communist Party. The communications regula...

Tennis-Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisers

The Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.The day...

Bank of England says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

Britains banks need at least six months to prepare for any cut in interest rates to negative territory, the Bank of England said on Thursday as it kept its stimulus programmes on hold ahead of an economic recovery later this year.The centra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021