PM to dedicate projects worth about Rs 4700 cr in WB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi willdedicate four projects worth around Rs 4700 crore in oil, gasand infrastructure sectors at Haldia during his visit to WestBengal on February 7, an official said on Thursday.

The projects are those of PSUs Indian Oil Corporation(IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Gas Authority ofIndia (GAIL) and NHAI.

IOC director (marketing), Gurmeet Singh said the primeminister will lay the foundation stone of the second catalyticdewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery of the PSU which willalso serve as an import substitution project.

Singh said the cost of the unit will be around Rs 1019crore and the proposed date of completion is April 2023. Itwill save foreign exchange of USD 185 million with reducedimports.

He said the dewaxing unit will produce base oil whichis mostly imported.

BPCL director (marketing), Arun Singh told reportersthat a new LPG terminal at Haldia will be inaugurated by theprime minister to meet the growing demand of the easternregion.

The terminal has been built at a cost of Rs 1100crorehe and the nameplate capacity of the project is onemillion tonne per annum.

On that day Modi will dedicate the 347-km-long Dobhi-Durgapur pipeline, which is a part of the Pradhan Mantri UrjaGanga project built at a cost of Rs 2400 crore, E SRanganathan, director (marketing) of GAIL said.

He said the pipeline aims to provide natural gas toSindri fertiliser plant and Matix fertiliser plant atDurgapur, besides to the city gas distribution projects inmajor towns of West Bengal.

R P Singh, the chief general manager of NHAI, saidthat the prime miniter will dedicate a Rs 190 crore road overbridge-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia for seamless trafficmovement at Haldia port gate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)