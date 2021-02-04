Left Menu

Gujarat: 190 pigeons found dead over period of 2 days in Ahmedabad

Amid the rise in Avian influenza cases, 190 pigeons were found dead over a period of two days in the Akruti township area of Ahmedabad.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:39 IST
Deputy Director-General of Gujarat's Animal Husbandry Department, . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rise in Avian influenza cases, 190 pigeons were found dead over a period of two days in the Akruti township area of Ahmedabad. Dr Suketu Upadhyay, Deputy Director-General of Animal Husbandry Department said, "So far, we have recovered 190 carcasses of pigeons. We are still searching if any more carcasses are there in the area."

Upadhyay informed that his team is following all the government guidelines in view of Bird Flu in the state. "We have disposed of pigeons' carcasses. Samples have been sent to a lab in Bhopal and the result is awaited. We are following all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," he said.

On January 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that Bird Flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra. And advised that that poultry farms, zoos, water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu. On January 9, Gujarat confirmed bird flu in the state. Samples of birds near Kharo dam in Gujarat's Junagadh had tested positive for bird flu. (ANI)

