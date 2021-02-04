Left Menu

Chauri Chaura martyrs not given due prominence in history pages: PM Modi

Shri Modi was speaking after inaugurating ‘Chauri Chaura’ Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today through video conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:48 IST
Chauri Chaura martyrs not given due prominence in history pages: PM Modi
The Prime Minister said that it is unfortunate that martyrs of Chauri Chaura are not discussed as much as they should be. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

The Prime Minister today lamented the fact that martyrs of Chauri Chaura have not been given due prominence in the pages of history. He said our efforts to bring forth the stories of the lesser-known martyrs and freedom fighters before the nation will be a real tribute to them. This is all the more relevant in the year when the country is entering 75th year of independence, he said. Shri Modi was speaking after inaugurating 'Chauri Chaura' Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today through video conference.

The Prime Minister said that it is unfortunate that martyrs of Chauri Chaura are not discussed as much as they should be. Chauri Chaura was the self-motivated struggle of common people. "Even if revolutionaries of this struggle were not given due prominence in the pages of history, their blood is mingled with the soil of this nation" stressed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that it is rare to find a single episode in the freedom struggle where 19 freedom fighters were hanged for one event. Shri Modi remembered the efforts of Baba Raghavdas and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya who saved about 150 people from the gallows.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the entire campaign is associating the students and youth in the efforts to explore the lesser-known aspects of the freedom struggle. He mentioned the Education Ministry's invitation to the young writers to write books on freedom fighters. Lives of the many freedom fighters of Chauri Chaura may be brought before the country, hoped the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said it is a true tribute to our freedom fighters that these 'Chauri Chaura' Centenary Celebrations are being linked to local art and culture and Aatam Nirbharta. He also lauded the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Government for organizing the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid coup, uncertainty over Myanmar's fragile peace process

The future of the fragile peace process that has sought to end Myanmars decades-long conflict between the military, armed ethnic groups and militias has become even more uncertain following the military coup that removed high-ranking electe...

India's COVID positivity rate dips to 5.42 pc: Health ministry

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 5.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.82 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Eight states and union territories, which have a ...

Indian democracy doesn't need foreign certificate: BJP on global celebrities' support to farmer protest

The ruling BJP on Thursday dubbed the support of some foreign celebrities to the protesting farmers as an attempt to destabilise the country and said that the Indian democracy doesnt need foreign certificate.Teen climate activist Greta Thun...

Rugby-Russell back for Scotland against England as Redpath debuts

Finn Russell returns at flyhalf and Cameron Redpath will make his debut at centre for Scotland in the lineup named by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday to face England in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.Russell, whose mer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021