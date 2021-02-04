Chauri Chaura martyrs not given due prominence in history pages: PM Modi

The Prime Minister today lamented the fact that martyrs of Chauri Chaura have not been given due prominence in the pages of history. He said our efforts to bring forth the stories of the lesser-known martyrs and freedom fighters before the nation will be a real tribute to them. This is all the more relevant in the year when the country is entering 75th year of independence, he said. Shri Modi was speaking after inaugurating 'Chauri Chaura' Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today through video conference.

The Prime Minister said that it is unfortunate that martyrs of Chauri Chaura are not discussed as much as they should be. Chauri Chaura was the self-motivated struggle of common people. "Even if revolutionaries of this struggle were not given due prominence in the pages of history, their blood is mingled with the soil of this nation" stressed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that it is rare to find a single episode in the freedom struggle where 19 freedom fighters were hanged for one event. Shri Modi remembered the efforts of Baba Raghavdas and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya who saved about 150 people from the gallows.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the entire campaign is associating the students and youth in the efforts to explore the lesser-known aspects of the freedom struggle. He mentioned the Education Ministry's invitation to the young writers to write books on freedom fighters. Lives of the many freedom fighters of Chauri Chaura may be brought before the country, hoped the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said it is a true tribute to our freedom fighters that these 'Chauri Chaura' Centenary Celebrations are being linked to local art and culture and Aatam Nirbharta. He also lauded the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Government for organizing the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)