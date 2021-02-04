HAL receives Request for Proposal for Basic Trainer Aircraft at Aero India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) received a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the Indian Air Force for their Basic Trainers requirement at the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru on February 04, 2021. The RFP is for 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft with provision for 38 more.

The documents were handed over by Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh and DG (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence Shri V L Kantha Raoto Chairman and Managing Director, HAL Shri R Madhavan.

The certification will be given against the Program Compliance and Quality Review (PCQR). The production will take place at two manufacturing facilities of HAL in Bengaluru and Nashik. The RFP has come within six years from the first flight of HAL which is the shortest time-line in the aircraft industry. The trainer will have more than 60 percent indigenous content and is supported by agencies such as Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification(CEMILAC), Regional Director Aeronautical Quality Assurance (RDAQA), Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE)among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)