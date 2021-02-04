Left Menu

Motorists urged to avoid travelling on N18 road due to flooding

Departmental spokesperson, Dineo Mahlakoana, said due to recent torrential rains, most sections of the roads are covered by water and cannot be used.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:57 IST
Motorists urged to avoid travelling on N18 road due to flooding
Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has conveyed her condolences to the families of the victims of recent storms that swept across the province. Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

Motorists are being urged to avoid travelling on the N18 road between Vryburg and Taung as a result of flooding, the North West Cooperative Governance department said on Thursday.

Departmental spokesperson, Dineo Mahlakoana, said due to recent torrential rains, most sections of the roads are covered by water and cannot be used.

"Tygerkloof and Brussels on the N18 are reported to be flooded. Members of the Disaster Management Team in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District have been dispatched to all affected areas to provide the necessary assistance," said Mohlakoana.

Due to the continuing rainfall, Mohlakoana said flooding is expected in many areas across the province for the next few days.

"Motorists and pedestrians should avoid crossing flooded streams and rivers. Motorists are also requested to use alternative routes or cancel their trips until it is safe to travel.

" We further appeal to motorists to cooperate with our law enforcement authorities, especially at the points of road closures," Mohlakoana said.

Condolences for Mpumalanga storm victims

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has conveyed her condolences to the families of the victims of recent storms that swept across the province.

This follows the passing of at least 10 people during the heavy rains that followed Tropical Cyclone Eloise, which reached the province last week.

Most of the fatalities were attributable to drowning as a result of the flooded rivers.

"As the provincial government, we are saddened by the passing of our people through this natural disaster," the Premier said on Thursday.

She said that the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs remains on high alert.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre has provided temporary shelter and relief material, such as tarpaulins, mattresses and food parcels across the province.

"We appeal to the people of Mpumalanga to continue to practice caution and vigilance when travelling on our roads.

"We further urge the people of Mpumalanga to please report emergency cases through our Disaster Toll-Free number on 0800 202 507," Mtshweni-Tsipane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 147 people detained in Myanmar since coup - activist group

At least 147 people have been detained in Myanmar since this weeks coup, including activists, lawmakers and officials from the ousted government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners AAPP said on Thursday.T...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil on the boil, with stocks and bonds on the backfoot

Stock markets fought for a fourth day of gains as a near one-year oil price high, a revitalised dollar and rising bond yields turned attention to inflation and normalising economies. With an easing of the WallStreetBetsReddit retail trading...

Pant will get long rope, says captain Kohli; hints Axar might be in line for Test debut

Rishabh Pant has earned his stripes with excellent batting performances in Australia and will get a long rope in the five-day format, said India captain Virat Kohli, who also loosely hinted that Axar Patel might be in line for a Test debut ...

Amid coup, uncertainty over Myanmar's fragile peace process

The future of the fragile peace process that has sought to end Myanmars decades-long conflict between the military, armed ethnic groups and militias has become even more uncertain following the military coup that removed high-ranking electe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021