Left Menu

Uttarakhand will provide money to govt school students for books

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided that money for the books provided to the students of government schools in the state will be transferred directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:40 IST
Uttarakhand will provide money to govt school students for books
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided that money for the books provided to the students of government schools in the state will be transferred directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Earlier, the government used to distribute books to the eight lakh students studying in the government schools, from class 1-12.

Education Secretary of Uttarakhand R M Sundaram told ANI that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was physically distributing the books to the students. "Since the situation has improved, we have decided to transfer the amount for the books directly to their bank accounts," Sundaram said.

"The students studying in class 1-5 will be given Rs 250 while the students till class 8 will get Rs 400 for books," he said adding that the students till class 12, coming under the SC and ST category, will be given Rs 700-1200. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Next round of senior commander's meeting between India, China to be held soon: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday said that India and China have had candid and in-depth exchange of views on the disengagement along the Line of Actual Control LAC in the western sector of India-China border areas and the ne...

Nearly 9,500 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday in Delhi; turnout 51 pc

Nearly 9,500 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the third week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of more than 51 per cent.After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off on January 16...

Increased capex in Budget an 'optical illusion': Former finance secy Garg

Increase in the capital expenditure provisions for 2020-21 in the Budget is an optical illusion and that for the next fiscal is excessively optimistic and proforma, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Thursday. In a blogpo...

In first for Europe, Iran envoy sentenced to 20-year prison term over bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat accused of planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled opposition group was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday in the first trial of an Iranian official for suspected terrorism in Europe since Irans 1979 revolution....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021