Left Menu

Not allowing opposition MPs to meet farmers in Ghazipur undemocratic: NC

The National Conference on Thursday criticised the Centre for not allowing a delegation of Members of Parliament of opposition parties to meet the protesting farmers at Ghazipur border and said the move was undemocratic and unparliamentary.NCs Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hassnain Masoodi was also a part of the group of 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties who visited Ghazipur on Thursday morning but were not allowed to meet the protesting farmers.The MPs said the issue would be brought to the notice of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.Despite repeated requests, we were not allowed to meet the protesting farmers.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:48 IST
Not allowing opposition MPs to meet farmers in Ghazipur undemocratic: NC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Conference on Thursday criticised the Centre for not allowing a delegation of Members of Parliament of opposition parties to meet the protesting farmers at Ghazipur border and said the move was undemocratic and unparliamentary.

NC's Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hassnain Masoodi was also a part of the group of 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties who visited Ghazipur on Thursday morning but were not allowed to meet the protesting farmers.

The MPs said the issue would be brought to the notice of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"Despite repeated requests, we were not allowed to meet the protesting farmers. We were forced to return back from the border entry point," Masoodi said.

He said the delegation wanted to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

"It was rather more imperative for me to be there on behalf of my party which for the breadth of its ambitious and radical political struggle has always stood for the socio-political emancipation and empowerment of farmers and other working classes.

"The very symbol of plough on our party flag is also emblematic of our party's egalitarian vision. It was our state that had emerged as a leader in agricultural reforms in the sub-continent. We still consider that the road to development runs through empowering farmers and worker classes," he said.

Massodi said the contentious farm laws should be repealed and the government should implement the Swaminathan panel report and peg MSP to farmer's satisfaction.

"The process of evading discussion and scrutiny in the Parliament has gained prominence over the past seven years by the incumbent government. We have time and again asked the government to allow a time slot for discussions on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

"Disallowing discussions on Kashmir in the Parliament speaks volumes about the undemocratic and repressive approach. We have again urged the honourable Speaker to allow a short discussion on J-K," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Minari', 'Da 5 Bloods' among top SAG nominations, 'Mank' omitted

The casts of the movies Ma Raineys Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, Minari, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were nominated on Thursday for the top category in Hollywoods Screen Actors Guild Awards.Hollywood period drama Mank, ho...

FTSE 100 slips as Unilever, Shell weigh; BoE cuts growth outlook

The FTSE 100 ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by Unilever Plc and Royal Dutch Shell over disappointing sales goals and a slump in profit, while the Bank of England cut its growth forecast for this year. Unilever Plc lost 6.2 and was th...

Weren't allowed to meet farmers at Ghazipur border, Opposition MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker

MPs from 10 Opposition parties on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying that the situation at Ghazipur border was like that of India-Pakistan border and condition of farmers resembles prisoners in jail.Fifteen MPs fro...

Merck expects interim data on COVID-19 drug in first quarter

U.S. drugmaker Merck Co Inc said on Thursday it was expecting early data from a trial of the experimental antiviral drug it was developing with Ridgeback Bio as early as the first quarter. The company has decided to focus on therapeutics a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021