South Central Railway allocated Rs 7,222 cr in Union budget

A total of Rs 7,222 crores has been allocated to the South Central Railway for infrastructural development in the Union Budget 2021-2022, informed the General Manager of South Central Railway Gajanan Mallya on Thursday.

General Manager of South Central Railway Gajanan Mallya (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A total of Rs 7,222 crores has been allocated to the South Central Railway for infrastructural development in the Union Budget 2021-2022, informed the General Manager of South Central Railway Gajanan Mallya on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Mallya said, "In the recent general budget for 2021-2022 financial year, a total of Rs 7,222 crores have been allocated to South Central Railway for infrastructural development. In the last financial year of 2020-2021, Rs 7,024 crores were allocated."

"Rs 4,238 crores has been allocated for doubling, third line and bypass line works," Mallya said. For new lines the total budgetary grant is Rs 2,195 crores, he added.

The General Manager said that the total budgetary grant for electrification works is Rs 617 crores and Rs 173 crores for traffic facilities. "Rs 672 crores are allocated for road safety works including level crossings, bridges and road under bridges and road over bridges. Rs 374 crores for construction of road over/under bridges on golden quadrilateral and diagonal routes and Rs 862 crores for Track Renewal works have been allocated in the budget," he said.

Mallya said that the Budget has allocated Rs 60 crores for the implementation of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) on Bidar-Parli Vaijnath-Parbhani and Manmad-Nanded-Secunderabad-Dhone-Guntakal sections. He pointed out that the South Central Railway is hopeful to make substantial progress with the projects in hand and complete a number of them. (ANI)

