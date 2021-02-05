Nagaur MP’s party to hold tractor rally in Rajasthan district hqs on Friday
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwals Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers agitation. Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers issue in December, said the rally would be held peacefully for nearly two hours at all the district headquarters. The rally will be held peacefully, he said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:01 IST
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers' agitation. Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers' issue in December, said the rally would be held peacefully for nearly two hours at all the district headquarters. "The rally will be a message to the Centre that the farmers issue cannot be suppressed. The rally will be held peacefully," he said. In Jaipur, the rally will start from Mansarover metro station and will culminate at 14 number bypass.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- Hanuman Beniwal's
- Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Vaibhav Global's Jaipur SEZ gets LEED Platinum certification
IT dept conducts searches on 3 groups in Jaipur, traces unaccounted transactions of over Rs 1400 cr
I-T detects Rs 1,400-cr black transactions after raids on jewellery, realty groups in Jaipur
Unaccounted transactions of 3 Jaipur firms totalling over Rs 1,400 Cr unearthed: IT dept
BJP's Rajasthan core group meets in Jaipur, discusses organisational, political issues