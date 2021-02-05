NDA ally BDJS in Kerala splits, Bharathiya Jana Sena formed

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) party, which was a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, has cut ties with the alliance and announced a new party while deciding to join the ranks with United Democratic Front (UDF). Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the new faction has declared a new political party, Bharathiya Jana Sena (BJS), under the leadership of MK Neelakandan Master. This decision was announced in the press meet on Thursday.

V Gopakumar, the working president of BJS alleged that BDJS was being used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a political "tool". "We cannot continue in NDA even for a minute longer as we are unhappy with this conspiracy. BJS will function by completely trusting in the UDF. Around 12 community organisations have announced their support to us. BDJS is nothing but a tool for the BJP in the state and that they cannot remain in an organisation that has become politically irrelevant. The new party has been formed as a result of this," said Gopakumar.

Gopakumar further alleged that "BJP is betraying the hindu devotees by making ties with CPIM to bring the left to the power again. We are confident that UDF will bring an ordinance on Sabarimala issue when they come to power." MK Neelakandan Master will be the President of BJS, the new party and will be one of the working presidents, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)