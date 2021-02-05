Left Menu

NDA ally BDJS in Kerala splits, Bharathiya Jana Sena formed

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) party, which was a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, has cut ties with the alliance and announced a new party while deciding to join the ranks with United Democratic Front (UDF).

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:44 IST
NDA ally BDJS in Kerala splits, Bharathiya Jana Sena formed
BDJS logo (Photo Credit: BDJS Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) party, which was a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, has cut ties with the alliance and announced a new party while deciding to join the ranks with United Democratic Front (UDF). Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the new faction has declared a new political party, Bharathiya Jana Sena (BJS), under the leadership of MK Neelakandan Master. This decision was announced in the press meet on Thursday.

V Gopakumar, the working president of BJS alleged that BDJS was being used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a political "tool". "We cannot continue in NDA even for a minute longer as we are unhappy with this conspiracy. BJS will function by completely trusting in the UDF. Around 12 community organisations have announced their support to us. BDJS is nothing but a tool for the BJP in the state and that they cannot remain in an organisation that has become politically irrelevant. The new party has been formed as a result of this," said Gopakumar.

Gopakumar further alleged that "BJP is betraying the hindu devotees by making ties with CPIM to bring the left to the power again. We are confident that UDF will bring an ordinance on Sabarimala issue when they come to power." MK Neelakandan Master will be the President of BJS, the new party and will be one of the working presidents, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessar...

Mia Khalifa reiterates support for farmers protest amid criticism

Former adult star Mia Khalifa on Friday said she is still standing with the farmers after her comments, criticising the treatment being meted to the protesting farmers, drew sharp reactions.A tweet by international pop star Rihanna on Tuesd...

SC grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in case lodged in MP

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in a case lodged at Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also issued a notice to the Madhya Pr...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.1154 a.m.Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Friday, a senior health official said.1149 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021