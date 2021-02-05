Left Menu

Haryana farmers getting pro-farmer slogans printed on wedding cards

He was instrumental in empowering farmers in pre-Independence era and fought for their rights during the British rule.Slogans coined by several farmers unions to highlight their struggle have played a pivotal role in helping the agitation resonate with the masses especially the city dwellers.Prem Singh Goyat, a farmer from Dundhrehri village here, is among those who has got the slogan printed on his sons wedding invitation card.Thousands of farmers are protesting against these laws and we stand in solidarity with them.

PTI | Kaithal | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:28 IST
Haryana farmers getting pro-farmer slogans printed on wedding cards
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some farmers in Haryana have found a novel way to support the ongoing agitation against the Centre's new agri laws by getting catchy slogans like "no farmers, no food" and photos of peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram printed on wedding invitation cards.

According to a printing press owner here, photos of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh too are finding their way on to the invitation cards amid peak wedding season.

"We are getting requests from many farmer families and some others as well to have slogans like 'no farmers, no food' and photos of Sir Chhotu Ram and Bhagat Singh printed on the wedding cards," said the owner.

Sir Chhotu Ram was born on November 24, 1881 and is regarded as a messiah of peasants. He was instrumental in empowering farmers in pre-Independence era and fought for their rights during the British rule.

Slogans coined by several farmers' unions to highlight their struggle have played a pivotal role in helping the agitation resonate with the masses especially the city dwellers.

Prem Singh Goyat, a farmer from Dundhrehri village here, is among those who has got the slogan printed on his son's wedding invitation card.

"Thousands of farmers are protesting against these laws and we stand in solidarity with them. My son was getting married and it struck me... why not have pictures of Sir Chhotu Ram and Shaheed Bhagat Singh printed on the invitation card,'' Goyat said.

The farmer's son is set to tie the knot on February 20. He said farmers have been protesting peacefully and the government should accept their demand to repeal the three laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh since November last year, demanding a rollback of the three agri laws.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities for farmers and help introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessar...

Mia Khalifa reiterates support for farmers protest amid criticism

Former adult star Mia Khalifa on Friday said she is still standing with the farmers after her comments, criticising the treatment being meted to the protesting farmers, drew sharp reactions.A tweet by international pop star Rihanna on Tuesd...

SC grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in case lodged in MP

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in a case lodged at Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also issued a notice to the Madhya Pr...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.1154 a.m.Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Friday, a senior health official said.1149 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021