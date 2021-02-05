Left Menu

Centre trying to ensure requisite investment reaches agriculture sector: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been provided under the Atmanirbhar package and the Centre has tried to ensure that requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:02 IST
Centre trying to ensure requisite investment reaches agriculture sector: Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been provided under the Atmanirbhar package and the Centre has tried to ensure that requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector. "We have started to provide MSP, 50 per cent more than the production cost. Also, Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under the Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector," said Tomar in Rajya Sabha.

The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages, Tomar stated. "15th Finance Commission has recommended for providing Rs 2.36 lakh crores to gram panchayats, which has been accepted by the Cabinet. Around Rs 43,000 crore have been sanctioned for healthcare in rural areas. Rs 2.8 lakh crores will be spent via gram panchayats in five years," said Tomar.

"We continuously increased the fund for MGNREGA. When COVID-19 hit the country, we raised the fund allocation to MGNREGA from Rs 61,000 crores to Rs 1.115 lakh crores. More than 10 crore people were provided employment," he added. The Union Agriculture Minister further stated that PM Modi-led government took steps to control the pandemic across the country and the people along with the State Governments adhered to it in their best capacity.

"We all know that 2020 was a year of difficulties for all of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy and employment were also affected due to it but I am pleased to say that both democracy and citizens of our country are great forces of this country and this is the result of how the country showcased discipline during lockdown-1," said Tomar. "That period was so challenging that if the epidemic would have expanded, then perhaps we did not even have the resources to deal with it. PM Modi took great steps during that period and the public along with state governments adhered to it in their best possible way. We also lost many COVID-19 warriors, people and leaders and we all are upset about it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajiliya boutique embodies classic, timeless fashion outfits.

Surat Gujarat India, February 5 ANIPNN A top socialite, entrepreneur, fashion consultant, cyclist, mother, homemaker and much more. Elegant and enchanting, meet this inspirational women entrepreneur donning multiple roles with so much enthu...

Japan's Kirin ends Myanmar beer tie-up with army-owned partner after coup

Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings on Friday scrapped its beer alliance with a conglomerate linked to the Myanmar military after the army staged a coup deposing the democratically elected government earlier this week.The move effectively ...

Maratha quota: SC to hear pleas from March 8 in hybrid manner

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear from March 8 in a hybrid manner, a combination of physical and virtual hearings, the pleas pertaining to the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. A five-...

ICICI Bank, MUFG Bank tie up for serving Japanese corporations operating in India

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday tied up with Japans MUFG Bank, with an eye on the business generated by companies from the eastern Asian country present in India.Both the banks signed a memorandum of understanding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021