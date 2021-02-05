Left Menu

UP govt to train youths, make them international industry ready

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it will train youths and help them become ready for international industry.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it will train youths and help them become ready for international industry. "We will provide training opportunities to youth under America's international digital learning platform. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to make youth Atmanirbhar," said the state's department of Vocational Education and Skill Development in its official statement.

The department has launched a free training programme along with Coursera, America's international digital learning platform, for the youth of Uttar Pradesh which will help them to become trained for the international industry. According to the Department of Vocational Education and Skills Development, so far, it has made arrangements to provide training through Coursera for 50,000 youths.

After completion of the training, the participants will be given certificates from Coursera, which has acceptance across many countries. "According to State Minister of Skill Development and Vocational Education Kapil Dev Aggarwal, the state government is running a development program for more than 38 lakh workers since COVID pandemic so as to help them manage their livelihoods," said the department in its statement.

It also said the Chief Minister has taken initiatives to make the youth of the state self-employed, that is 'Atma-nirbhar'. For this, the skill department has developed Abha (Atmanirbhar Bharat mobile) app. Youth can develop their skills by accessing this app, on which videos related to self-employment have been uploaded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

