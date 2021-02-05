Left Menu

There is a possibility that Israelis deliberately targeted in India: Envoy Ron Malka

After the recent bomb blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, Israel is now looking into the angle whether Israelis are being deliberately targeted in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:51 IST
There is a possibility that Israelis deliberately targeted in India: Envoy Ron Malka
Ambassador of Israel in India, Dr Ron Malka . Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma

Israelis in India were targeted in 2012 as well when a magnetic bomb was planted on a vehicle carrying Israelis. Last week's blast outside the embassy is second such incident. According to Israeli ambassador Ron Malka, there is a possibility that Israelis are being deliberately targeted in India.

While raising concern about the recent blast, envoy Malka praised India for 'extensive investigation', adding that Israel is waiting for the outcome of the investigation. "It is a possibility that's what we are exploring now, it is not a coincidence that on the day that we marked 29 years in collaboration it has happened (bomb blast), maybe someone wants to send a message or someone doesn't like it. Or there is a threat to flourishing and expanding collaboration with India. There is a possibility of course," said Ambassador Malka when asked about why Israeli nationals are being targeted in India.

On the question whether Israeli investigators have arrived in New Delhi, envoy Malka said, "Indian authorities are conducting an intensive probe. We're waiting to see results. Collaboration between Israel & India in many aspects including counter-terrorism has been there for a long time. Whatever will be needed fo collaboration, it'll be there." A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries were reported in the incident. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

On February 13, 2012, an Israeli embassy car exploded when a magnetic bomb stuck to it went off in a high-security area in New Delhi, injuring the wife of an Israeli defence envoy to New Delhi. On the same day, a bomb was also planted under an Israeli diplomatic car in the Georgian capital Tbilisi but it failed to detonate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then accused Iran of being behind both the incidents in 2012 - allegations denied by Tehran. Malka had earlier said that last week's blast outside the Israeli Embassy could be a "terror attack". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

