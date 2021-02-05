India-Bahrain joint working group meeting held in field of renewable energy

The 1st meeting of the Joint Working Group in the field of Renewable Energy between India and the Kingdom of Bahrain held yesterday in a virtual format. H.E. Dr Abdul Hussain bin Ali Mirza, President of Sustainable Energy Authority led the Bahraini delegation. The Indian delegation was led by H.E. Mr Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. H.E. Sh. Piyush Srivastava, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain also participated in the meeting.

A Memorandum of Understanding between India and Bahrain was signed in July 2018 for promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy.

It was a very productive meeting, in which both sides underscored the importance of renewable energy to meet climate change goals, and presented the initiatives taken, progress made and future targets set by their respective governments as well as opportunities available in this sector. They agreed on sharing experience, expertise and best practices. Both sides agreed to forge deeper engagement in capacity building and focused cooperation between concerned agencies as well as the private sector of the two countries in this sector, particularly in the field of solar, wind and clean hydrogen.

The meeting took place in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. It was agreed to hold next round of JWG meeting at a mutually convenient date, which will be decided through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from PIB)