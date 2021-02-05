Left Menu

Major farmers' meet in Shamli as clamour against farm laws grows in west UP

RLD leader Chaudhary had on Thursday tweeted that there are 144 reasons why I will go to Shamli tomorrow, attaching to it a news article on the denial of permission for the event by the Shamli district administration.The RLD has already extended support to the ongoing peasants demonstrations at Delhis borders and in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.The partys farmer outreach programmes which began Friday in Shamli are further scheduled to be held in Amroha, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Hathras, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and a couple of them in Rajasthan during the February month.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:48 IST
Major farmers' meet in Shamli as clamour against farm laws grows in west UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of farmers turned up for a meeting in Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh on Friday amid a growing clamour against the Centre's agri-marketing laws in the region.

People from Shamli and nearby districts started reaching Shamli's Bhainswal village on tractors, two- and four-wheelers and on foot for a 'kisan panchayat' being held there by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The people gathered there despite the Shamli administration denying permission for the meeting and imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC. This is the fourth major farmers' meeting in western Uttar Pradesh after Muzaffarnagar, Mathura and Baghpat, besides some in Haryana, to support the ongoing stir against the farm laws. Scores of regional 'khap' leaders, Bharatiya Kisan Union members and RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary, among others, attended the event, even as security personnel were deployed in large number in the area. RLD leader Chaudhary had on Thursday tweeted that there are ''144 reasons why I will go to Shamli tomorrow", attaching to it a news article on the denial of permission for the event by the Shamli district administration.

The RLD has already extended support to the ongoing peasants' demonstrations at Delhi's borders and in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The party's farmer outreach programmes which began Friday in Shamli are further scheduled to be held in Amroha, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Hathras, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and a couple of them in Rajasthan during the February month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Western Cape to commence COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme

The Western Cape province will officially commence its COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme by no later than 15 February.We anticipate delivery of the Western Capes share of South Africas first batch of vaccines at our Cape Medical Depot with...

Nornickel fined $2 billion for massive fuel leak in the Arctic

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel was fined 2 billion on Friday for the damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the countrys worst environmental disaster in the Arctic. The leakage in May of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into the rivers...

1097 players register for IPL auction, most from West Indies

As many as 1097 players have registered for the much- awaited IPL auction to be held here on February 18 with most entries coming from the West Indies 56 followed by Australia 42 and South Africa 38.The player registration deadline closed o...

Sebi notifies easier profitability rule for mutual fund sponsor

Capital market watchdog Sebi has notified easier profitability criteria for becoming a mutual fund sponsor to facilitate innovation and expansion in the sector.The move comes after the Sebi board approved a proposal in this regard in Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021