Left Menu

Indian protests against agriculture reforms attract new supporters

Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state on Friday rallied in opposition to new agricultural laws, signalling growing support for a months-long campaign to have the government reforms scrapped.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:48 IST
Indian protests against agriculture reforms attract new supporters

Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state on Friday rallied in opposition to new agricultural laws, signalling growing support for a months-long campaign to have the government reforms scrapped. Angry at what they see as legislation that benefits private buyers at the expense of growers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for more than two months, calling for the withdrawal of laws introduced in September.

Much of the initial support for the protests has come from rice and wheat growers from northern India, particularly opposition-ruled Punjab state. But in a sign of a growing challenge to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 10,000 farmers from across the political and religious spectrum rallied on Friday in Uttar Pradesh state to show their support for the protests.

Ramkumar Choudhary, a local leader from Bagpat district, told Reuters thousands more would head to Delhi unless the government rolled back the laws. "Only 1% of people have come out of the villages so far. The day we send 50% of our people, there will be no place to move in Delhi," he said after addressing the crowd of Hindu and Muslim farmers in Bhainswal village.

Devender Singh, a sugarcane farmer who attended the rally, said the agitation was drawing widespread support. "100% of farmers from all communities are joining the protest," he said, "Farmers are unable to make ends meet."

Hundreds of police, many armed and wearing riot gear, stood by, but there was no trouble. Uttar Pradesh is India's largest state and a critical battleground state in elections.

While Modi's party commands a comfortable majority in parliament, the support for the protests from Uttar Pradesh's politically influential sugarcane farmers will be a worry. The farmers say the laws mean the end of long-standing support prices for their crops and will leave them vulnerable to the whims of big buyers. They are demanding that the laws be annulled.

The government says reform of the inefficient agriculture sector will open up new opportunities for farmers and while it has offered some concessions, it has ruled out withdrawing the laws. The protests have been largely peaceful but flared into turmoil on Jan. 26 as some farmers clashed with police in New Delhi and one person was killed and hundreds were injured.

To the government's annoyance the protests have drawn increasing international scrutiny, with celebrities including pop star Rihanna and environment campaigner Greta Thunberg announcing their support for the farmers. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told India's upper house on Friday farmers were being "misled" and that the government was committed to finding a solution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha power bill stir: BJP protests in Thane

The Thane unit of the BJP on Fridayagitated in front of the MSEDCL office in Wagle Estate hereagainst what it claimed were exorbitant power bills sent toconsumers.MLC Niranjan Davkhare, who led the protest, saidMSEDCL had sent disconnection...

IIT Kharagpur to felicitate six luminaries for their contributions to society

IIT Kharagpur will be conferringthe prestigious Honorary Degree, Doctor of Science HonorisCausa, and Life Fellow awards to six personalities for theirexemplary contributions to the institute and society.The awards will be conferred on the o...

SC refuses to entertain plea against new WhatsApp privacy policy

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea which had sought a direction to instant messaging platform WhatsApp to roll back its new privacy policy on grounds that it is allegedly violative of laws and can impact the countrys secur...

Nadda set to launch BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Bengal, confusion prevails over permission

BJP president J P Nadda is set tolaunch the partys Rath Yatra in West Bengal on Saturday tomobilise public support ahead of the assembly elections butconfusion prevails over grant of permission for the marchduring which party leaders intend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021