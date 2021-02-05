Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protestsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:03 IST
Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that Moscow considered the actions of the diplomats unacceptable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia to social networks: Stop promoting anti-Kremlin Navalny protests to minors
Russia detains ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny ahead of protest
Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach
Russia tells social networks: Stop promoting anti-Kremlin Navalny protests to minors
Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach