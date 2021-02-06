JP Nadda arrives in West Bengal, to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda arrived in Kolkata late night on Friday, ahead of the launch of the party's statewide 'Poribartan Yatra' that will be inaugurated from Nadia. He was received at the airport by BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party state president Dilip Ghosh.

Nadda is scheduled to launch the 'Poribartan Yatra' from Chatir math Ground in Nadia district's Nabadwip police station area on Saturday. Prior to that the BJP President will hold a roadshow from Foara More to Rabindranath Tagore Statue in Malda district, following which he will visit the visit Sri Sri Gauranga Janmasthan Ashram at Nabadwip.

Nadda is also scheduled to visit Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Malda in the morning and later the 'Krishok Surokha Saha - Bhoj'. A PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court against the yatra citing concerns over COVID-19 and law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said the court has not issued any stay order on the yatra and hence the district administration cannot stop it. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra from Coochbehar on February 11. Earlier in the week, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh announced plans to roll out five 'Parivartan Yatras' across West Bengal from February 6.

"Five 'yatras' have been decided till now. The last one will go from Kakdwip to Kolkata," Ghosh told ANI after a meeting members of the party's core committee at his residence in New Delhi, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the conclusion of the last Rath Yatra. He further said permission had been sought for the rath yatras from the state government, and if denied, the party may go to court.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. (ANI)

