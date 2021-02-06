Left Menu

Arunachal police, Assam Wildlife Division arrest 'most wanted' rhino poacher

A most wanted poacher involved in numerous cases of smuggling rhino horns was captured by officials of Kaziranga National Park and Arunachal Police, officials said on Friday.

A most wanted poacher involved in numerous cases of smuggling rhino horns was captured by officials of Kaziranga National Park and Arunachal Police, officials said on Friday. The Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) with the help of Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested the poacher.

According to P Shivkumar, director, Kaziranga National Park, the arrested was involved in many rhino poaching incidents in KNPTR, including one at Lokhora Chapori of 6th addition of the national park in April 2019. "The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Gohpur, Assam had issued a non-bailable warrant against him," he added.

The Kaziranga National Park spread across the Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon districts of Assam is home to two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceroses, an endangered species. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

