Left Menu

Peaceful 'satyagraha' of farmers in national interest: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:05 IST
Peaceful 'satyagraha' of farmers in national interest: Rahul

Ahead of the nationwide 'chakka jam' called by the farmer unions protesting the Centre's new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the peaceful 'satyagraha' of the 'annadatas' is in national interest as the farm laws are ''harmful'' for the country.

Farmer unions had on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 during which they would block national and state highways between 12 noon and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

''The peaceful satyagraha of annadatas is in national interest -- these three laws are not just harmful for farmers-labourers, but also for the people and the country. Full support!'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the farmers issue by posting on Twitter a picture of the multi-layered barricading at one of the farmer protest sites.

''Why do you scare by the wall of fear?'' she tweeted along with the picture.

The Congress had on Friday extended support to the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by the farmer unions, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. Earlier in the day, Gandhi attacked the government over a media report that post-budget there had been a rise in prices of petrol-diesel and LPG gas cylinder, saying that the Modi government has disrupted the budget of both the country and of homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC appoints nodal officer to initiate dialogue with sanitation workers' unions

The Delhi High Court has appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner of South District as the nodal officer to initiate the dialogue with the sanitation workers unions in various municipal corporations. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday also issu...

Cricket-Former New Zealand all-rounder Taylor dies aged 77

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor, the only player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on test debut, has died at the age of 77, the countrys cricket board NZC said on Saturday. Taylor, who had never scored a first-clas...

Call for Bharat Ratna award: Ratan Tata requests people to stop social media campaign

Stating that he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and was happy to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday requested people to refrain from demanding the Bharat Ratna fo...

Has Money Heist finished filming on Season 5? Know in detail!

Money Heist Season 5 aka La casa de papel Season 5 may not be having an official premiering date but it is surely today one of the most anticipated Spanish television drama series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.Acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021