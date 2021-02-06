Goa CM appeals farmers to get Krishi cards

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Saturday appealed to farmers in the state to get krishicards so that they are not left out of any welfare scheme.

''Many farmers have not procured their Krishi Cards.

The state government will be able to induct farmers in various welfare schemes if they have Krishi cards,'' he said while addressing farmers at Sankhali village in North Goa.

Sawant said the state government wanted to make all villages in Goa 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant, which is possible only with the participation of farmers.

''I have instructed the Directorate of Agriculture toreach out to every farmer in the state and ensure that benefits of various schemes of the state and the Central governments reach them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)