Andhra Pradesh reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, 133 discharges and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, 133 discharges and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,88,350, and the number of discharged patients stands at 8,80,179.

It said 7,159 people have succumbed to the virus and 1,012 people were receiving treatment. The state has tested 1,33,11,542 samples till now and 34,864 samples were tested on Tuesday. (ANI)

