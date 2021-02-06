Left Menu

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in WB tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal on Sunday at 4

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:21 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in WB tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal on Sunday at 4:15 pm. In a tweet in Bengali and English, PM Modi on Saturday said, "Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At a programme there, will dedicate to the nation the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project."

The terminal has been constructed with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crores and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum. It will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other states in the eastern and north-eastern part of the country and is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household. Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the 348 kilometre Dobhi - Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. It marks an important milestone towards achieving 'one nation, one gas grid'.

Constructed with an investment of about Rs 2,400 crores, the pipeline will help in revival of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) Sindri (Jharkhand) fertiliser plant, supply gas to Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur (West Bengal) and cater to gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, and city gas distribution across all major towns in the State. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonnes per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US 185 million dollars in foreign exchange, the PMO said.

He will dedicate to the nation the four-lane Road Over Bridges (ROB)-cum-flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on National Highway 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crores. The commissioning of this flyover will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in substantial saving in travel time and operating cost of heavy vehicles plying in and out of the port. "These projects are in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of eastern India," stated the release.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will be present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Asllani bags ruthless three-minute hat-trick

Real Madrid womens forward Kosovare Asllani scored a hat-trick in less than three minutes on Saturday, during a 3-1 win at home to Valencia.Sweden striker Asllani netted from a free kick in the 67th minute, then lobbed the keeper to score h...

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start with a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday.The visitors raced into a commanding 21-point lead by halfti...

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Kerala stage protests against agri laws

Farmers in Kerala onSaturday protested across the state demanding repeal of thefarm laws in solidarity with the ryots nationwide chakkajam.S Ramachandran Pillai, CPIM politburo member andvice president of All India Kisan Sabha AIKS, inaugur...

Akashvani Music Festival named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival has been renamed after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Saturday.He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021