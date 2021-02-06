'Chakka jam': Farmers in Kerala stage protests against agri laws

Farmers in Kerala onSaturday protested across the state demanding repeal of thefarm laws in solidarity with the ryots' nationwide 'chakkajam'.

S Ramachandran Pillai, CPI(M) politburo member andvice president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), inauguratedthe protest here and said theentire peasantryhas beenmobilised because their existenceis being questioned by thethree new farm laws.

Protest gatherings were organised at panchayatcentres and there were demonstrationsin front of all centralgovernment offices at all panchayats.

Pillai said the peasantry was united and fightingagainst the Centre's policies throughout the country.

''It's not only a peasant struggle but it's thestruggle of the people of India. All sections of people arejoining, because these laws question the very existence ofpeasantry in this country,'' Pillai told reporters.

He claimed the central government plans to hand overeverything to the corporates and the struggle was against thecorporatisation of Indian agriculture.

''Presentgovernment is taking such steps not onlyin agriculture but in almost all other sectors of the economy.

Most of our public sector undertakings in the country havebeen privatised,handed over to the corporates,'' Pillaialleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)