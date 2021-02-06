Left Menu

MP 'chakka jam': Farm outfits, Congress workers block roads

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:17 IST
MP 'chakka jam': Farm outfits, Congress workers block roads

Farm outfits and Congress workersin Madhya Pradesh took part in the 'chakka jam' (roadblockade) stir called by various groups in protest against theCentre's new agri marketing laws and blocked roads at variousplaces, leading to traffic snarls.

They blocked national highway number 12, going pastcapital Bhopal, for two hours.

Senior MP Congress leader PC Sharma said his partycolleagues took part in such protests across the state.

''The Centre should withdraw these black laws whichallow the entry of corporates in the farm sector,'' Sharma toldPTI.

In Guna, the protest, at Bilonia bypass on Agra-MumbaiRoad, was led by party veteran Digvijaya Singh.

''The new laws will destroy mandis, rendering peopleworking there jobless,'' he said.

In Gwalior, protesters blocked roads in Badagaon,Rayru and Mohna, while the site of the demonstration in Mhowwas Dreamland Square.

Meanwhile, MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel saidthe Congress and Communist parties were misleading farmers.

''These parties and middlemen do not want the country'sfarmers to become self-reliant,'' he said, and added that theminimum support price mechanism would continue even with theintroduction of the new laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi'sborders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollbackof the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion andFacilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment andProtection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm ServicesAct, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehensionthat these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of theminimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of bigcorporations.

However, the government has maintained that the lawswill ensure better opportunities for farmers and bring in newtechnologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.Activists of various farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021