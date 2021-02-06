Left Menu

'Chakka jam' drew huge support, farmers united against farm laws: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Farmer unions on Saturday said that the three-hour 'chakka jam' protest against three farm laws was peaceful and "drew huge support".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:18 IST
'Chakka jam' drew huge support, farmers united against farm laws: Samyukta Kisan Morcha
Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal. . Image Credit: ANI

Farmer unions on Saturday said that the three-hour 'chakka jam' protest against three farm laws was peaceful and "drew huge support". They said the ball was in the government's court and it should come up with another proposal over their demands which includes repeal of the new farm laws.

The farmer unions also differed with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar over his remarks that they did not point to flaws in the three new farm laws during multiple rounds of talks. Addressing a press conference at Singhu border here, Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal said that the nationwide 'chakka jam' once again proved that farmers across the country "were united against the farm laws".

"The farmers were completely peaceful and non-violent in these events. We thank the international celebrities who supported our agitation," he said. Darshan Pal said the Agriculture Minister had told them during talks that they were ready to make amendments to remove whatever was problematic in the laws. "Yesterday, he said the laws are in interests of the farmers, which is a lie. We condemn it."

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha also issued a press release in which it referred to Tomar's remarks made in Rajya Sabha on Friday. "The SKM's call for Chakka Jam got huge support across the country today. Yesterday, in the Parliament, the Minister of Agriculture insulted the struggle of farmers of India by saying that only one state's farmers are opposing the agricultural laws. But today's nationwide Chakka Jam once again proved that farmers across the country are united against these laws. The farmers were completely peaceful and non-violent in these events," the release said.

The release said 127 persons have been arrested while 25 persons are still missing after the incidents that happened during tractor march on January 26. SKM said that 204 agitators have died during the protest but the government "is still ignoring the pain of farmers".

SKM said they will provide all possible assistance to families of farmers. "Despite all conspiracies of the government and anti-social elements, the SKM stands on the demand for the complete repeal of all the three laws and legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crop procurement," it said.

Darshan Pal said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had made remarks concerning protest in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand "in haste". "He personally felt that violence might occur in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. I feel he should have made the statement after speaking with us. The statement was made in haste."

Tikait had said they have evidence that few people would have attempted to spread violence at these places and have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.Activists of various farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021