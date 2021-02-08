Left Menu

3 held, brown sugar worth Rs 2 cr seized in Manipur

Assam Rifles and Bishnupur Police Commandos on Saturday in a joint operation in the Bishnupur district of Manipur arrested three accused who allegedly had approximately Rs 2 crore worth of brown sugar in their possession.

ANI | Bishnupur (Manipur) | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:22 IST
3 held, brown sugar worth Rs 2 cr seized in Manipur
Accused drug traffickers held in Bishnupur.. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Rifles and Bishnupur Police Commandos on Saturday in a joint operation in the Bishnupur district of Manipur arrested three accused who allegedly had approximately Rs 2 crore worth of brown sugar in their possession. Traffickers and recovered contraband were handed over to Manipur Police, said Assam Rifles in an official release.

Inspector General of Assam Rifles in an official statement said that the joint team of Assam Rifles and Bishnupur Police in a search operation intercepted three individuals in the Kumbi bazaar area of Bishnupur and recovered 50 packets of Brown Sugar from them. IG Assam Rifles further said, "The traffickers were identified as Sasat Guite, Thangsei Guite both residents of Gamphajol in Churachandpur district and Warepam Ramesh Singh, a resident of Fubala Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district of Manipur. The apprehended individuals along with seized contraband were handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further investigation."

Meanwhile, on the same day, in another successful joint operation of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, heroin worth approximately Rs 30 lakh was seized in Imphal East district of Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minimum support price (MSP) based agri procurement will continue and so will PDS, says PM Narendra Modi.

Minimum support price MSP based agri procurement will continue and so will PDS, says PM Narendra Modi....

Local language tech platform VerSe Innovation raises another USD 100 million

VerSe Innovation, a leading locallanguage technology platform in India, on Monday announced ithas raised another USD 100 million-plus in a Series H fundinground led Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealthfund of the State of Qatar,...

Diamonds forecast to regain pre-pandemic sparkle in 2022-2024

Diamond jewellery demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels between 2022 and 2024, with China leading the way, a report commissioned by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre predicted. Demand recovery will diverge depending on lockdown policies...

FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19 increasing risk of female genital mutilation

In 2018, it was estimated by the UN Population Fund UNFPA that globally 68 million girls were at risk now the figure stands at 70 million.FGM, which many societies consider a cultural tradition, can result in long-term health and psychologi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021